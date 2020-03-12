Utah Jazz releases statement after player’s positive test for COVID-19, suspension of NBA season

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable before Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an illness. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz released a statement Wednesday night following reports of Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test for the COVID-19 virus, and the NBA announcement that the season is suspended.

The statement, posted on the Jazz website, follows in full:

This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19. 

A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions. 

We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time. 

