Jazz to be featured on Utah National Guard aircraft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz will be honored emblematically on U.S. Air Force combat aircraft belonging to the Utah National Guard..

The Utah Air National Guard will officially unveil the “ the captivating new nose art on a KC-135 aircraft” featuring the state’s NBA franchise next week, the guard announced Tuesday.

“This initiative not only serves as a morale booster for our brave servicemen and servicewomen but also reflects the golden age of nose art in World War II while paying homage to our community.

“Nose art has a rich history within the Armed Forces,” the guard noted in its press release, “originating during the Second World War when aircraft became the canvas for artistic expressions of individuality and pride.”

The practice has evolved from the more risqué artwork of the past to nose art “that has transformed into a powerful means of representing our values, traditions, and connection to the community.”

The unveiling of the design on the nose cone of a KC-135 will take place Wednesday, July 19, at Roland R. Wright Air Guard Base at 9:00 a.m., at 765 N. 2200 W, Salt Lake City. “ This event will provide an opportunity to witness the beauty and artistry of the new nose art, to learn about its historical significance, and to engage with the remarkable men and women who serve our great nation “

The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years, according to the USAF website. The Utah Air National Guard has also similarly honored REAL Salt Lake.