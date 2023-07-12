Weber Sheriff seeks alleged payroll thief

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help finding a suspect who walked out of a business with thousands of dollars worth of payroll checks.
“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify this individual,” reads the sheriff’s Tuesday press release.
“The individual arrived at a local business in a black sedan and stole several thousand dollars worth of payroll checks.”
Please contact Detective Leon at 801-778-6633 with any information regarding this case.
Reference case #23WC23930