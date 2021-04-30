Utah Jazz will allow courtside fans for first time this season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz officials announced Friday that fans will now be allowed to sit courtside for home games at the Vivint Arena — as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Starting with Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m., a total of 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game. The arena will be at approximately 33% capacity, officials said. The previous capacity was 5,600.

Fans can sit courtside as long as they show proof of being fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 rapid test result.

Masks are still required to be worn, and fans are asked to practice social distancing.

