Utah Labor Commission launches $2M grant for quarantined employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Labor Commission has announced the launch of a grant program to help small businesses to continue to pay employees who are required to quarantine or isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

The $2 million Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant uses federal CARES Act

funds as part of Utah’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, said a news release from the Utah Labor Commission. It provides reimbursement to small business employers who pay employees to stay home during quarantine or isolation for a maximum of 40 hours per week for a period of up to two calendar weeks.

“One of the easiest ways to protect a business as well as slow the spread of COVID-19 is

to ask sick employees to stay home,” the news release said. “Many employees are nervous to take time off if they are sick for fear of losing their job or income while they get better. Employees may also hesitate to tell their employer if someone in their home has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.”

This grant will help make that choice easier by allowing employers with less than 50

employees to continue to pay quarantined or isolated employees and then be reimbursed

through the grant, the news release said.

To be eligible businesses must have:

Fewer than 50 employees in Utah.

One or more employees receiving notice that the employee must quarantine or

isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested

positive.

Continued to pay out regular wages to an employee or employees while they were in

quarantine/isolation.

Small business owners with less than 50 employees should click here for more information and to fill out a grant application.