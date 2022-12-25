Utah law enforcement agencies deal with seasonal ‘visitors’ in light-hearted posts

UTAH, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah law enforcement agencies, in the spirit of making the holidays a little brighter and safer, have been sharing tales of being on the lookout for seasonal visitors who may not be aware of local laws.

The Weber County Sheriff‘s Office, for example, has issued a warning to local drivers, but also to a specific member of Santa’s reindeer team.

“As we enter into the holiday weekend, don’t drive if you’re tipsy, buzzed or Blitzen!,” says a statement issued a few days back.

“We live in a modern age where requesting a ride is at our fingertips, please celebrate responsibly. #MerryChristmas.”

Southern Utah

St. George Police and dispatchers shared a humorous alert for a seasonal gift thief who is especially hard to catch red-handed.

The audio bit shared an attempt-to-locate message regarding “the subject wanted for breaking and entering and other anti-Christmas malfeasance,” adding he “is known as the Grinch.

“All units again attempt to locate subject one in connection for multiple breaking and enterings, also suspected of animal cruelty. Suspect is taller, furry, pear-shaped and greenish in color.

“Subject also has a snub nose, a cat-like face, with a cynical personality. Was last seen in the area outside of Whoville living in isolation. According to the FBI, is also a person of interest in several Whoville burglaries. If located, approach with extreme caution. Control clear.”

Weber County

And back in Blitzen-wary Weber County, the suspect wanted in St. George was actually apprehended in Roy.

“Sergeant Santa Claus and his Elf Officers worked diligently to apprehend a burglar during the early hours of Christmas morning,” a Roy City Police statement says.

“An individual, later identified as The Grinch, adorned in ‘Santa Attire’ was reported to be stealing presents from a local residence when officers arrived. After a brief foot pursuit and a fight over Santa’s bag of toys, the Grinch was successfully taken into custody.

“The Grinch was booked into the Weber County jail on charges of burglary, theft, stealing Christmas, and being… the… the… the… THE GRINCH!”