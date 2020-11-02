Utah Monday COVID-19 update: 1,196 new cases in past 24 hours, hospitalizations, infection rate reach record highs

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 1,196 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

The cumulative death total remains at 614, officials said.

The addition of the new positive cases brings Utah’s total know coronavirus cases to 117,706.

Tests performed in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,097,593. Of those, 8,744 people tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,647 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19%, up 0.3% from the previous record, set Sunday.

There are 348 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, also a new record. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,576.

The number of cases per county are as follows: