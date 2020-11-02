Utah Attorney General’s Office vows to respond to voter intimidation at polls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is encouraging Utahns who choose to cast a ballot in person while voting Tuesday to report any intimidation or apparent interference with voter’s access to the polls that they may encounter.

The AG’s office is working with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, county election officials and law enforcement, according to a news release.

“Incidents of intimidation or fraud have historically been very rare in Utah, especially since most people vote by mail,” the news release said. “State and local officials have safeguards in place to ensure election security and reliability. Political tension is always a factor, however, and may warrant a more focused response in the event of violations outlined in the Utah ‘Voting Offenses’ statute.”

Illegal behavior such as voter intimidation or fraud will not be tolerated, the news release added.

Anyone who feels unsafe or witnesses immediate threatening and illegal behavior should call 911 for the fastest response.

For non-emergency concerns regarding voting and election issues, the public is encouraged to speak to elections officials at polling locations who can respond to concerns right away.

Non-emergency concerns not related to safety should be referred to the Utah State Elections Office at 801-538-1041. Concerns can also be reported to the Attorney General’s Office at 801-381-6168.