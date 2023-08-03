Utah National Guard helps locate, rescue lost hikers in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard helped rescue an adult and three children who got lost while hiking Wednesday night.

The 1st and 2nd Battalions, 211th Aviation Regiments, helped locate and rescue the lost hikers — ages 50, 14, 10 and 7 — in the Strawberry River drainage area in Wasatch County, the Utah National Guard said in a news release.

The guard members assisted the Utah Department of Public Safety with the search and rescue due to the nighttime and rainy conditions, the release states.

Flying an Apache AH-64 helicopter equipped with a FLIR camera, the 1st Battalion located the lost hikers. The 2nd Battalion crew was flying a HH-60 Black Hawk Medevac helicopter and hoisted the hikers to safety, according to the news release.

All four hikers were in good condition following the rescue, officials said.