OREM, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah National Guard Humvee caught fire on Interstate 15 Friday.

The incident occurred in the area of 1600 North in the Orem area at approximately 12:30 p.m., said a tweet from the Utah National Guard.

“Soldiers exited the vehicle safely and extinguished the fire,” the tweet said. “There were no injuries.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

