Utah National Guard members help clean up after protest in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah National Guard members helped to clean up after protests in the nation’s capital Wednesday.

“Members of the Utah National Guard, who were activated to Washington D.C. to augment civil authorities, woke up early today to help clean the nation’s capital after a night of protests, June 3,” said a tweet.

On Tuesday, the Utah National Guard posted a photo on Twitter, showing Guard members and Salt Lake City police sharing a moment of solidarity with “Black Lives Matter” protesters in downtown Salt Lake City.

The photo was taken Tuesday in front of the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building.