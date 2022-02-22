Utah Nat’l Guard: 2 Blackhawk helicopters damaged in crash near Snowbird

LITTLE COTTON WOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard has confirmed that two of its Blackhawk helicopters crashed while on a training mission at Snowbird ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approximately 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin,” the agency’s tweet says.

“No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation.”

Unified Police Canyon Units are responding to the scene, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Photos and video shared with Gephardt Daily show two helicopters flying in the area, and at the crash scene.







