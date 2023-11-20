Utah quarterback Cam Rising to return for seventh season

Nov. 20 (UPI) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising, whose career has been limited by injuries and redshirt seasons, will return for a seventh year of collegiate football, he announced on social media.

Rising, 24, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram and X. The Utes quarterback threw for more than 5,500 yards, with 46 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, in 26 games from 2021 through 2022. He was ruled out for this season because of knee injuries.

Rising, who started his career at Texas, took a redshirt year in 2018. He took another redshirt season in 2019 at Utah. Rising played in just one game in 2020, while limited by a shoulder injury.

He completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games in 2021 for the Utes. He completed 64.7% of his throws for 3,034 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions in 13 games last season.

Junior quarterback Bryson Barnes completed 58.5% of his throws for 1,517 yards, 12 scores and nine interceptions through 10 games this season while filling in for Rising.

The Utes (7-4) lost the No. 16 Arizona (8-3) on Saturday in Tucson. They will host Colorado (4-7) in their regular-season finale at 3 p.m. EST Saturday in Salt Lake City.