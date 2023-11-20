Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
File Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Nov. 20 (UPI) — A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting spree that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

A fifth victim, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was critically wounded in the attack and remains hospitalized, police said in a statement.

The suspect, 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr., was found dead on Sunday, slumped inside a 2017 white Chevrolet Malibu, ending a daylong manhunt as local, state and federal police investigated the four fatal shootings in three different locations while the suspect went on the run.

“Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic violence incident, and the suspect is a known relative who fled each scene,” police said, without speculating what may have triggered the violent episode.

Gunfire at one location killed a woman and the 13-year-old girl, while injuring the 15-year-old, according to Memphis Police spokesman Christopher Williams.

Later in the afternoon, another woman was killed in a second shooting 13 miles away, before a final victim was discovered dead Saturday night at third location.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims and have not yet explained their relation to Christian.

