Utah renters’ assistance applications open today, up to $2K per month available

UTAH, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah renters’ assistance program opens today, March 15, for applications.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services and funding partners Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties and Salt Lake City have a total of $215 million to help approved applicants.

To be eligible, renters must:

Have a combined household income at or below below 80% of area median income

median income

Have experienced a reduction in income or incurred significant costs due to the pandemic

Be experiencing housing instability.

The program can pay up to $2,000 per month of expenses, subject to funding availability. Renters can apply for up to three months of assistance at a time.

For more details and to apply for assistance, renters may visit rentrelief.utah.gov.