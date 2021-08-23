Utah reports 2,718 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 12 additional deaths, childhood cases rising

UTAH, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,718 more cases documented since its last report Friday, along with a dozen deaths.

School-aged children account for 534 of today’s newly announced cases, the UDoH statement says, including:

203 cases in children ages 5-10

132 cases in children ages 11-13

199 cases in children ages 14-18

Known cases in Utah now stand at 454,373. Known coronavirus deaths here now number 2,584.

The 12 who died, two of whom died before Aug. 1, were:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Daggett County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalize

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalize

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility residentVaccines

UDoH reports 3,195,877 total vaccines administered which is 20,896 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The Department of Health reported 3,068,761 people tested, which is an increase of 17,564 tested since Friday.

Tests administered number 5,566,812, an increase of 28,929 since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,084 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.5%.

There are 431 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,738.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah