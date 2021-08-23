‘Mean Girls’ heading to Utah; ticket on sale Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced Monday that the first national tour of “Mean Girls” will play the Eccles Theater from Nov. 30 through Dec. 5 this year, and tickets will go on sale this Friday.

“Mean Girls,” like the 2004 film of the same name, is about a teenage girl who grew up on the African savanna, but discovers high school cliques in the midwestern U.S. to be far more ferocious.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2018 and is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, will be part of the 2021–2022 Broadway Season.

Ticket prices start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, which is Aug. 27. Tickets are available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com and ArtTix.org, or by calling 801-355-2787.

The musical features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.