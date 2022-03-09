Utah reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported nine more coronavirus deaths and 198 new cases documented since Tuesday‘s report.

Total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 925,089.

Of the new cases, 22 were in school children: nine cases in children ages 5 through 10, four cases in children ages 11 through 13, and nine cases in children ages 14 through 17 through Tuesday.

Known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 4,494. Of the nine newly confirmed coronavirus deaths, five occurred prior to Feb. 9 of this year.

The deaths were of:

A Beaver County man, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 45 and 65,

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County men between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,967,457 total vaccines administered, which is 2,522 more than Tuesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,959,365 people tested. This is an increase of 3,256 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,295,702 tests administered, an increase of 7,594 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 226 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.2%.

There are 228 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,571.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents