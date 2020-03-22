Utah reports first COVID-19 death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – The state of Utah has recorded its first COVID-19 related death.

According to a statement by the Utah Department of Health and Mountainstar HCA, the patient was being treated at Lakeview Hospital in Davis County.

“The patient is a male, was older than 60 and was a resident of Davis County,” the UDOH said. “He had underlying medical conditions, and was hospitalized for two days prior to his death.”

Gov. Gary Herbert responded to the news.

“First and foremost, Jeanette and I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual. The pain this family must be feeling right now puts into perspective the sacrifices we are all making to keep one another safe and healthy.

“We encourage everyone to do their part by practicing safe health practices, including social distancing,” Herbert said.

“Even though we knew some Utah residents would lose their lives to this illness it is heartbreaking to announce this first death. We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, UDOH state epidemiologist. “We need all Utah residents to do their part in taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of this illness.”

“The patient tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and the Davis County Health Department (DCHD) is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient,” Dunn said. “These individuals will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary, and will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Lakeview Hospital also released a statement, extending their condolences to the family and thanking hospital workers for their care.

“Our hearts go out to the family at this difficult time,” said Lakeview Hospital CEO Troy Wood. We also want to express great appreciation to the health care workers for their diligence in caring for this patient and adhering to the necessary precautions to limit any possible exposure.

“The family followed the proper steps by calling the hospital prior to arrival to inform us of the patient’s possible COVID-19 diagnosis. Lakeview staff met the patient in the parking lot in full protective gear and escorted the patient inside, limiting possible exposure.”

The Utah State Health Department included a list of recommendations for dealing with COVID-19 as outlined in its recent Public Health Order.

Those recommendations are as follows: