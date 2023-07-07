Utah Tech mourns death of offensive lineman, athletics intern Brian Oney

ST. GEORGE, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Tech is mourning the loss of offensive lineman Brian Oney, who died Sunday at age 21, university officials said.

Oney spent three seasons at Utah Tech but battled injuries throughout his career and did not play for the Trailblazers.

Though he retired from football after the 2022 season, Oney planned to remain part of Utah Tech Athletics as an intern for the 2023-24 academic year, university officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy with the devastating loss of Brian,” Utah Tech Athletics Director Ken Beazer said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and all who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Oney, a native of Simi Valley, California, died at his family’s home in St. George, university officials said.

“Though Brian was never able to pad up with our team, he was an excellent teammate, he excelled in the classroom and he was a pleasure to be around,” Trailblazers coach Paul Peterson said. “Our hearts are broken and we extend our sincere condolences to the entire Oney family. Brian will be missed and he will forever be a part of our Trailblazer family.”

Oney was a 2020 graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory in West Hills, California, though he played football at Simi Valley High School. He was a two-year starter at SVHS and earned First Team All-Mission League honors.

“Our entire university joins the Oney family in grieving the loss of Brian,” Utah Tech President Richard B. Williams said. “Brian was an outstanding student and a valued member of our Trailblazer football program. We send our sincere condolences to the Oney family, and to all who knew and loved Brian. He will be deeply missed.”