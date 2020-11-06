Utah Transit Authority to put 2 bus bridges in place this weekend

UTAH, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is putting two bus bridges in place this weekend.

“After 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 8, the UTA will be replacing 20-year-old grade crossing panels on the TRAX Blue Line at 11400 South,” said a news release. “There will be a bus bridge in place between the Draper Town Center and the Sandy Civic Center stations.”

Riders should expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes between these two stations. To view the revised weekend schedule click here.

From Friday through Saturday, UTA will also suspend FrontRunner service between Orem and Provo Central stations to allow construction on the UVU pedestrian bridge to continue.

A bus bridge will be in place on Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular service will resume to all stations after 6 p.m.

“Delays of 15 to 30 minutes should be anticipated,” the news release said. “Provo riders heading northbound should arrive at Provo Central Station 20 minutes earlier than the regularly scheduled departure time. Riders may also catch UVX at any stop along its route. UVX will be running regular service between Orem Central and Provo Central stations with buses arriving approximately every six minutes.”

Another alternative for anyone wishing to take FrontRunner from Orem to points north is to drive to Orem Central Station.

If further help is needed to plan trips, riders should contact UTA Customer Service at 801-743-3882 or download the transit app here.