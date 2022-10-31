Utah virtual job fair, with more than 60 potential employers, set for Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a free virtual job fair Thursday, with more than 60 Utah employers participating.

“In addition to full-time and part-time positions, we know that many employers are currently hiring for seasonal jobs,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director, in a prepared statement.

“Seasonal work is a great opportunity for job seekers to explore different industries, get their foot in the door for future full-time work or make extra cash.”

Job openings are available in many industries including retail, health care, transportation, education, security, e-commerce, banking, government, aerospace and more. A complete list of participating employers will be added to jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone, from home or another remote location. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume.

Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to “my Job Search.” On the day of the event, log back in to “my Job Search” to join.

The department is also offering an online workshop on Wednesday, the day before, to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 75,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center.