Utahns invited to open house, hearing for Little Cottonwood Canyon transportation project

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, July 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person public open house to review the transportation alternatives being considered as part of the Little Cottonwood Canyon Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

UDOT has identified two preferred alternatives to improve transportation in Little Cottonwood Canyon in the draft EIS: enhanced bus service in a dedicated shoulder lane and a gondola, said a news release from UDOT.

“In the final EIS, UDOT will identify a single preferred alternative,” the news release said. “In addition to the preliminary preferred alternatives, other elements like road widening, snow sheds and mobility hubs have also been developed to support the alternatives.”

The open house will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at Butler Middle School, 7530 S. 2700 East in Cottonwood Heights, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30pm. The presentation will go from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the public hearing will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

UDOT is also holding a virtual public hearing on July 20.

Based on the review of comments thus far and these considerations, UDOT has decided to extend the comment period to 70 days to allow for a more thorough review of the draft EIS, the news release added. The comment period will now end on Friday, Sept. 3.

Comments may be submitted at the public hearings, through the website or by sending an email, voicemail or letter to the addresses found in the Contact Us section.

The public hearing and presentation will also be live-streamed on the project Facebook group.