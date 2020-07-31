Utahns warned of closures, restrictions on I-15 this weekend

UTAH, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for an overnight closure of Interstate 15 in Layton Friday night, as well as traffic lane restrictions on northbound I-15 in northern Utah County and a full closure of 9000 South at I-15 in Sandy this weekend.

These lane restrictions will accommodate construction of new or upgraded bridges being built as part of the I-15 Express Lanes, I-15 Technology Corridor, and I-15 Northbound projects, said a news release from UDOT.

I-15 closure in Layton

I-15 is scheduled to close in both directions in Layton Friday night, July 31, beginning as early as 10 p.m. The freeway will be closed between Antelope Drive and Layton Parkway, and all traffic will be detoured to Main Street and back onto I-15. All lanes are scheduled to reopen Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m. This closure will allow crews to pour concrete for the driving surface of the new Gentile Street bridge.

The bridge reconstruction is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is widening I-15 and extending the Express Lanes from Layton to Riverdale. More information about the project is available here.

I-15 lane restrictions in American Fork/Lehi

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between Main Street in American Fork and 600 East in Lehi from Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 a.m. Crews will be pouring concrete as part of the reconstruction of the I-15 bridge over Lehi Main Street. Once the concrete has been poured, these lane closures will remain in place to allow it to harden.

The I-15 Technology Corridor project is building 17 new or reconstructed bridges as part of work to widen the freeway to six lanes in both directions from Lehi Main Street to SR-92. Additional information about this project is available here.

9000 South closure in Sandy

Ninetieth South is scheduled to close in both directions between Monroe Street and I-15 this weekend from Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 a.m. This section of 9000 South will also be closed next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night, Aug. 4-6, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

These closures will allow crews to place beams for a new bridge over 9000 South as part of a future ramp system designed to improve safety and traffic flow on northbound I-15 from 9400 South to I-215. More information about this project is available here.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.