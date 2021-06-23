Utahns who receive free vaccines can get free bicycle helmets, car seats at weekend event

UTAH, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns can receive free COVID-19 vaccines, as well as bicycle helmets and infant car seats this weekend.

The Junior League of Salt Lake City and Nomi Health are hosting the free vaccine event, Saturday, June 26 at the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center, where they will distribute free Johnson & Johnson vaccines for 18-plus and first dose Pfizer vaccines for ages 12-17. The second Pfizer dose will be given on July 17.

Free bicycle helmets and infant car seats will be given away to those receiving vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A vehicle and a qualified child must be present for the car seat installation, event organizers said in a Wednesday news release.

No appointment is necessary, and all walk-ups are welcome.

Horizonte Instruction and Training Center is located at 1234 S. Main St.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who has questions is invited to call the Junior League of Salt Lake City at 801-328-1019.