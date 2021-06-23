Pedestrian bridge collapses onto Washington D.C. highway, injuring 4

WASHINGTON D.C., June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295 in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, injuring four people and blocking the highway in both directions, according to tweets from DC Fire and EMS.

The bridge collapsed at about noon in D.C. at Kenilworth Avenue prior to Polk Street NE, police said.

Four people were transported to the hospital, and six people were assessed, the agency said. There were no reports of anyone trapped in the debris.

A hazmat unit responded to the scene, mitigating a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is trapped partially beneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was struck by debris, DC Fire and EMS said.

All lanes on I-295 are still blocked, according to a tweet from Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.