Utah’s COVID-19 infection rate reaches 21.2 percent among tested, 2,247 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 2,247 new cases in the past 24 hours. The UDoH also announced the infection rate among those tested had more than 21 percent.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 661.

The addition of 2,247 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 134,868 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tests administered number 1,167,923 people tested. Of those, 9,106 were administered in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,437 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.2%, a new high, breaking the previous high of 20.6%, a record set Sunday.

Currently, 444 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,162.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah