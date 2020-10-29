Utah’s Dr. Angela Dunn says protesters at her home after information leaked online

UTAH, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said protesters were at her home Thursday after her personal information was leaked online.

During the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dunn addressed the protest. She said: “I have been made aware that there were protesters at my house this morning and it’s scary, and wrong that somebody would feel comfortable sharing my personal information. It’s taken a really big toll on my family and myself. And they are supposed to be there again tonight. I think it’s really unfortunate we live in a state where people feel that it is OK to harass civil servants. It’s wrong, so, I don’t know what else to say about that.”

The protesters claim that Dunn and others, including the majority of health experts, who encourage everyone to wear masks and social distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-10 are propagating a hoax and attempting to interfere with the people’s civil rights.

It was unclear which group organized the protest, though at least one individual at the protest was wearing clothing that bore the words “Utah Citizens’ Alarm.” A group with that name was removed from Facebook in August after the social media platform announced a new policy for organizations on their website.

A website called UtahCitizensAlarm.com also cannot be reached, though the synopsis of that website says: “UCA is a group of Utah citizens who stand in support of peaceful protests while denouncing and deterring violence and lawlessness.” Multiple reports say the group was formed as a response to protests against police earlier this year.

Herbert added at the press conference: “Protesting at Dr. Dunn’s home is probably not the best use of their time. We’ve had protests at the governor’s mansion, here at the Capitol, my home, my personal residence, and again I don’t really think it’s making anything different or better. I think there’s much better ways to utilize your time, and I would encourage people to be productive and follow the advice of our medical health experts.”

After the press conference, Herbert issued a statement both on Facebook and Twitter. That statement reads: “No civil servant should have to come home to protests. I’m deeply disturbed that this has been Dr. Dunn’s reality this week. These protests are disgraceful, and the organizers behind them should cancel all planned protests immediately. It’s one thing to protest an elected official like myself, but it is completely out of bounds to protest at a state employee’s home.

“Law enforcement has been working for weeks, and as recently as today, to ensure the safety of our public health officials. They will continue monitoring concerning activities, and we will deploy all necessary resources to protect our public health experts from bad actors, harm and harassment.

“Dr. Dunn has been and continues to be a critical leader in Utah’s pandemic response. We are fortunate to have her and I am deeply grateful for her service.”

As of 6 p.m., officials are reportedly breaking up the protest.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.