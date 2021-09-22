Utah’s Hogle Zoo cancels ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event due to rise in COVID cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has canceled its “Boo at the Zoo” event due to recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the current surge in the coronavirus, and for the safety of the general public while adhering to CDC guidelines, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel one of our biggest yearly events, Boo at the Zoo,” said a news release from the zoo.

“While we understand this is disappointing news, we hope you can understand the steps we are taking to help keep our staff and attendees safe and healthy.”

The news release added that the zoo usually has an average of 10,00-15,000 guests in attendance at the event.

“We simply do not have the capacity to safely host all attendees during a pandemic,” the release said.

BooLights, the month-long Halloween lighting event, will still take place. For more information on BooLights, click here.