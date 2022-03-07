Utah’s LoveLoud Festival announces headliners for Vivant Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s LoveLoud Festival has announced its headlining artists.

The festival, set for May 14 at the Vivint Arena, will feature founder and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, long with acts including the following:

Neon Trees

The Aces

Anitta

Mat and Savanna Shaw

Willow

… and many more, the announcement says.

LoveLoud “aims to ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support our LGBTQ+ communities,” the website says.

Proceeds benefit local and national LGBTQ+ charities. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, and can be purchased through this link.