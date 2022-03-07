Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment tower east of London

March 7 (UPI) — More than 100 firefighters were fighting a fire that broke out in a London-area high-rise apartment and office tower on Monday, officials said.

The fire started on the 17th floor of the 21-story building, located east of London, and ultimately drew about 125 firefighters, the London Fire Brigade said.

Officials said more than 20 fire engines were called, including the brigade’s 200-foot ladder truck, which is the tallest of its kind in Europe.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged people to stay away from the area as firefighters battled the flames.

There were reports of debris, including large glass windows, falling onto the street below.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building’s windows and officials said four commercial units were completely engulfed.

The commercial-residential building is located across from one of the city’s tube stations, which was also closed as a precaution.

“There are significant road closures in place and we are asking people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed whilst firefighters work to bring the fire under control. The station and nearby buildings have been evacuated,” Station Commander James Ryan told the Evening Standard.