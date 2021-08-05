Utah’s weekly wildfire report: 116 new starts, most lightning caused

UTAH, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Natural Resources, forestry division, has issued its weekly wildfire report, this time reporting workers responded to 116 new wildfires, the majority of them lighting caused.

Total wildfires for the season now stand at 849, with 60,173 acres burned. Over the season so far, 458 wildfires were human caused, with is 54 percent.

At least one wildfire has been started each day, according to the weekly report.

Of those Utah wildfires, 92 percent have been caught when they were 10 or fewer acres in size. Just 67 fires have exceeded 10 acres.

