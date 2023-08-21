LDS Church donates $1M to American Red Cross to assist Maui relief efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to help relief efforts following the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

W. Christopher Waddell, First Counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, announced the donation Sunday to help the American Red Cross provide:

Shelter to survivors

Meals, bedding, hygiene kits, and other items

Medical, mental health, and family reunification services

On Friday, Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, visited areas devastated by wildfires and offered comfort to church members in Maui.

“I would hope that everyone, church members and those who are not members of our faith, that they feel hope. That there’s a purpose in this,” Elder Bragg said.

Five Latter-day Saints died in the fires, and 80 lost their homes, church officials said.

Two church buildings in Maui were opened as shelters as homes were evacuated, providing a place for people in need to sleep, receive food, clothing and personal hygiene supplies, and connect with community resources.

Latter-day Saints also have organized other relief efforts on the island, and missionaries have been serving in the community, church officials said.