Update: 7-month-old boy ejected from vehicle in rollover on I-84 in Morgan County

By
Daisy Blake
-
Photo: Gephardt Daily

WEBER CANYON, Morgan County, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-month-old boy is in critical condition after a rollover accident on Interstate 84 in Morgan County, east of Mountain Green and the Trapper’s Loop exit.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that the rollover had happened at about 3:10 p.m. in Weber Canyon.

Radio transmissions suggested the critically injured victim could be a child; Roden confirmed early Tuesday evening it was indeed an infant.

More information will be released Wednesday; at this time it appears that there was a westbound Honda minivan at about mile post 90 on I-84.

“The vehicle lost control and went off the right and rolled, multiple times, and it ejected a 7-month-old boy,” Roden said. It is not clear at this time if the child was in a car seat.

There were several occupants in the vehicle; other occupants sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

