Video: Lake Powell cliff collapse captured on camera

LAKE POWELL, Utah, June 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Arizona couple boating on Lake Powell had one of the most memorable Memorial Days ever as they captured stunning video of a massive cliff collapse.

Mila and Steve Carter were cruising offshore when they noticed some unusual activity on one of the towering cliffs lining the lake. Moments later they found themselves fleeing as a gargantuan wall of rock, hundreds of feet high, suddenly split from the cliff and plunged into the lake below.

“We noticed small rocks and sand falling and it kept going long enough for us to capture it, not really knowing how big of an area would actually fall,” Steve wrote on wife Mila’s Facebook page.

The cliff collapse sent a column of water hundreds of feet into the air, while a tsunami-like wave rose dramatically, fanning out across the lake and directly toward the boat Steve and Mila were in.

Despite the awe-inspiring scene unfolding before them, Mila had the presence of mind to continue recording video, while their boat sped safely away from the approaching wall of water. Just how powerful the wave really was could be seen in the video as it crashed into the adjacent shoreline.

“To see one of these giant walls fall was a once in a lifetime (experience). We can’t forget that nature and the Lord are in charge,” Steve wrote.

Since posting the video on social media it has been shared worldwide.

There have been no reports of injuries or collateral damage.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.