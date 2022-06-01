Customers rate Jones Complete Car Care most honest, reliable auto repair, tire service shops in Taylorsville, Millcreek, Clearfield

SALT LAKE CITY – MILLCREEK, TAYLORSVILLE, CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 1, 2022 (Bill’s Marketplace/Gephardt Daily/Sponsored) — Ask Kyle and Tonya Jones, owners of Jones Complete Car Care, why so many longtime customers say they have the best auto repair shops in the Salt Lake area – including Taylorsville, Millcreek and further north, in Clearfield, and they’ll tell you straight up, it’s all in their name.

“When we say ‘Complete Car Care,’ we mean in it.” Kyle said. “So, when it comes to cars, and trucks, we offer everything from headlights to taillights and everything in between.

“And when comes to tires, for both repairs and replacements, we have you covered there, too, with great prices, great brands, and you can even select your tires online.

“All of our work is performed by top mechanics, guys who train all the time, and their work is backed by a 12 month/12,000 mile warranty that is honored nationwide,” Kyle said.

It’s all part of a legacy of caring and why our customers keep coming back.

Car and Truck Repair Services

“Whether you need new brakes, a new battery, an oil change, new windshield wipers, or new headlights, we’re here for you. These basic maintenance jobs are vital and we do them quickly, competently, and at competitive prices.”

The same is true for tune-ups and other more substantial engine repairs, Jones said, including the maintenance of complex electrical systems, emission controls, fuel-injection systems, and the new high-tech safety sensors.

Jones Complete Car Care also repairs and replaces transmissions, as well as mufflers and exhaust systems.

Best place to buy new tires in Taylorsville, Millcreek, Clearfield

“When it comes to new tires, we’re proud of the name brands we can provide customers, Kyle said. “We’re talking about top manufacturers like Goodyear, Dunlop and Kelly, and at highly competitive prices.”

“We’re also really proud to be part of the Point S tire family, which means we can offer an even wider selection of tires to our customers. Clients can even pick their tires online before scheduling an appointment at one of our shops,” Kyle said.

“They can also schedule tire repair services, including wheel alignments, tire balancing, and tire rotation.”

Customers give Jones Complete Car Care top ratings for honest, reliable repair and tire services in 5-star Google reviews, Bill’s Marketplace interviews

Those wondering what makes Jones Complete Car Care a customer favorite need only look to their 5 Star Reviews from customers along the Wasatch Front. “These guys are great,” wrote Troy Hansen. “They will go above and beyond to make sure you are happy and safe in your vehicle. This is the only shop I will ever take my vehicle to from now on. Thank you for the great customer service,” Troy said in a recent 5 Star Google review. “I will never take my car anywhere else but here! They are so kind and friendly,” wrote customer, Sarah Suekawa. “I truly feel like they take care of my car without trying to take advantage of me and have been extremely satisfied with the quality of the work they do. Just today, my friend’s car got a flat tire. We tried another auto place, but they wouldn’t do anything for her, not even give her the air for her tire,” Sarah said. “I told her to forget about them. I had a better place to go. I had her to go to (Jones Complete Car Care) and sure enough, they took care of her tire just before closing and were amazingly helpful and friendly. They have my business for life,” Sarah said in her top-rated Google review.

“I have a 25 year history with Jones Complete Car Care,” said longtime customer Denise Jensen, in an interview with Bill Gephardt. “I’ve going there since they were Anderson Tire and Auto, because I always admired how honest they are. They still have a policy saying if any employee is caught trying to rip-off a woman, they will be fired,” she said.

“I once had an issue with a vehicle the mechanics were having a hard time figuring out. One mechanic went home, researched the problem, and was able to fix it the next day. He cared so much about me he spent the time figuring it out on his free time. These guys are absolutely wonderful,” Denise said.

Honest, skilled mechanics

Kyle and Tonya believe they have the best mechanics in Utah, or pretty much anywhere, for that matter.

“As far as our certified mechanics go, we have been really fortunate to have a great crew. Our guys love what they do and they’re great at it. They’re loyal, and many of them have been with me for 20 years. They value customers, like I do,” Kyle said.

Warranty 12 month/12,000 mile honored nationwide

Jones Complete Car Care guarantees their certified technicians will repair your vehicle properly, to factory specifications, and that work comes with a 12 month/12,000 mile warranty which is serviced nationwide.

Business Hours

Jones Complete Car Care outlets are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Jones Complete Car Care is a member of Gephardt Approved, parent company of Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace.