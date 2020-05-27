Video offers water safety reminder from Utah County Sheriff’s Office

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video about water safety as a reminder for everyone to be careful when recreating around lakes and rivers.

“Almost every year people drown on some of the rivers or lakes in Utah County. We want everyone to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions to avoid becoming another victim,” the UCSO said.

In the video, Lt. Jeff Jones and Sgt. Spencer Cannon explain why it’s so important to respect the water and take precautions.