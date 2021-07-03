Video: Utah woman thanks firefighters for rescuing wedding dress from damaged business

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah bride to be was getting her hair done on June 16 when she heard about a three-alarm fire at a Millcreek business complex.

“I felt really bad for the businesses, but I didn’t think much of it,” Diane Goedhart says in a Unified Fire Department YouTube video, shown above.

That changed when she drove to pick up her wedding dress after last-minute alterations, and realized the streets were blocked, and the alterations shop was in the complex that had just burned.

“I got really anxious, thinking ‘What if my dress burned down?'”

Goedhart approached firefighters on the scene of the newly extinguished fire, and they agreed, with the shop owner’s permission, to enter the business and look for the gown.

The shop had suffered significant smoke and water damage, but firefighters quickly found the dress, unharmed, in a zippered pink garment bag. They noted it might smell a little smoky, but the dress had been spared.

“I don’t think I’ve ever jumped so high or been so excited,” Goedhart says in the video. “I can’t stop smiling. You know, it’s not about the dress, it’s not about the wedding, but I’m really excited that I have my wedding dress for my wedding.”

“This is very inconsequential compared to what happened, and they were so supportive, so helpful, so kind, and I just can’t thank you guys enough. So thank you.”