‘Warriors over the Wasatch’ air shows set for June at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The “Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show,” to be held at Hill Air Force Base, has announced performers lined up for its show, set for June 25 and 26.

“This year’s event will feature some of the same top aerial performers that audiences have come to expect from the Hill air show,” said Lt. Col. Jay Michaels, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander and Hill air show director, in a released statement.

“The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will be headlining and, for the first time since the team stood up at Hill, the F-35A Demonstration Team will be performing at its home air show.”

The show will feature military and civilian aerial acts, including the following:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds; U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team; U.S. Army Golden Knights; U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight; Jeff Boerboon; Gregory “Wired” Colyer; Bill Stein Air Shows; Bob Freeman; Rob Holland; Brad Wursten; Matt Younkin; Buck Roetman; Yellow Thunder; Shockwave Truck; Mini Jet Air Shows; Vampire Air Shows; Mark Peterson; FacePay Air Demonstration; and FireWalkers Pyro.

“We’re excited to open our gates to feature both military and civilian aerial performances with the backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains and in front of thousands of fans lined up on our airfield to witness this spectacular show,” Michaels said.

The theme for this year’s show is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive: The Air Force at 75,” a nod to the service turning 75 years old on Sept. 18 this year.

The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show has drawn crowds of more than 500,000 spectators over two days with an overall economic impact of more than $50 million, the airshow website says. The show, normally scheduled every two years, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have incredible support of Utah’s communities for Hill Air Force Base,” Michaels said. “While the Hill air show serves to showcase how the Air Force and our sister services support our nation’s defense, it also serves as a ‘thank you’ to our communities for their continued support.”

Supplementing the extensive aerial show will be a variety of civilian and military helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo and refueling aircraft static displays. In addition, the ramp will display military ground transport and fighting vehicles, and assorted vendors and exhibits, the site says.

“STEM City” will also make a repeat appearance from the 2018 show, featuring an exciting display of hands-on booths and activities to encourage students and educate parents on opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

General admission for the Hill Air Show is free. Limited VIP tickets are available for purchase through the Utah Air Show Foundation at theutahairshow.com.

For more show information, visit the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show official website at hill.af.mil/warriors-over-the-wasatch.