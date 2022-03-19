Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 19 (UPI) — A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, state officials announced.

The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.

Two guides were dropped on the debris field and found Overton, who was buried under about 6 1/2 feet of snow.

“Unfortunately, he did not survive,” the CAIC said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, family and everyone involved in this incident.”

Overton was sponsored by Venture Snowboards in Silverton, Colo.

“Words can hardly express our shock and sadness to hear of the passing of Devin Overton,” the company said in a Facebook post. “The world lost a bright light and kind-hearted soul today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Devin’s family and community of friends. Ride in peace, Devin. You will be missed.”