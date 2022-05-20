Wasatch County crews fight oil tanker fire on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters extinguished an oil tanker that caught fire on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Wednesday night, Wasatch Fire District officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. to reports of a crude oil taker fire at mile marker 44 on U.S. 40, just north of Strawberry Reservoir, the Wasatch Fire District stated on its Facebook page.

“Crews were able to safely unhook the rear tanker pup and prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the truck and fuel tanks,” the post states.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Facebook post. The fire resulted in “extended road closures” on U.S. 40, the post states.