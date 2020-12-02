Wasatch County SAR responds to Cascade Springs UTV rollover

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to the scene of a UTV rollover Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Cascade Springs Trailhead. Photo: Wasastch County SAR/Facebook

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to the scene of a UTV rollover Tuesday afternoon.

SAR was paged at about 3:30 p.m. to the Cascade Springs area, where a “UTV carrying two people failed to negotiate a turn just above the Cascade Springs Trailhead,” said a WCSAR Facebook post.

According to the post, the passenger sustained a “probable broken arm and hand” and was taken to the hospital.

“Thanks to Wasatch County EMS and the DNR officer for the assist!” the post said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to the scene of a UTV rollover Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Cascade Springs Trailhead. Photo: Wasastch County SAR/Facebook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here