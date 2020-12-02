Wasatch County SAR responds to Cascade Springs UTV rollover

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to the scene of a UTV rollover Tuesday afternoon.

SAR was paged at about 3:30 p.m. to the Cascade Springs area, where a “UTV carrying two people failed to negotiate a turn just above the Cascade Springs Trailhead,” said a WCSAR Facebook post.

According to the post, the passenger sustained a “probable broken arm and hand” and was taken to the hospital.

“Thanks to Wasatch County EMS and the DNR officer for the assist!” the post said.