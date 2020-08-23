Wasatch County SAR responds to rollover in Guardsman Pass

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded early Sunday morning to the scene of a vehicle rollover in the Guardsman Pass area.

The call came at about 1:45 a.m., reporting that a car had rolled off the road in the Guardsman Pass/Bonanza Flat area, according to a Wasatch County SAR post on Facebook.

When first responders arrived, the car was upside-down, but the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

“On the way to this accident,” the post continues, “we came across another rolled vehicle that had been abandoned in the Pine Canyon Area.”

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Wasatch County Search & Rescue, and Wasatch County Fire all responded on this call.