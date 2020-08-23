Shots fired as Draper police respond to domestic violence call, man taken into custody

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody Sunday morning after police were called out on a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

Sgt. Scott Adams, with the Draper Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a home on the 1400 block of Tumbleweed Way.

As officers arrived, they heard gunshots.

Adams said the entire incident is currently under investigation, and although the man is suspected of firing the shots, it isn’t yet known who or what he was shooting at.

No one was injured, Adams said, and detectives were still processing the scene and collecting evidence at 4:30 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.