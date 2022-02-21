Wasatch County S&R crews rescue injured snowmobiler

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescues responded to an area north of Woodland Sunday night to assist an injured snowmobiler.

The call for help came in at 6:48 p.m., a post from the the S&R group says.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue and Wasatch County Fire & EMS teams were dispatch to the area to assist,” the statement says.

“The patient was extracted by Snowbulance and transported to the hospital. A 65-year-old Male had collided with a tree.”

A Snowbulance is a towable rescue unit which allows the injured to be transported inside an enclosed pod, where they can begin warming protected from the elements and receive other first aid while in transit.

The full rescue operation took about three hours.