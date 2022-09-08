Weber Co. Sheriff crews recover vehicle submerged in Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff and its Search and Rescue team on Wednesday recovered a car submerged in Pineview Reservoir for an unknown amount of time.

The car was first reported on Aug. 21 when “the Weber County Sheriff’s Office received credible information concerning a submerged vehicle in Pineview Reservoir.

“Currently the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team are planning an exercise to retrieve the vehicle.”

That exercise was scheduled for Wednesday.

“This evening, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team recovered the submerged vehicle from Pineview Reservoir,” the posted update says.

Drones and divers were used to pinpoint the area of the vehicle.

A tow truck then took over, pulling the car up a steep embankment and up to the roadway. The car was then loaded onto the truck for transport.

No information has been released yet regarding who owned the vehicle, information that may be available from a records check involving the VIN number.

“The investigation into how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing,” the WCSO statement says. “Nothing suspicious was found inside the vehicle.”