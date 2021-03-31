Weber County crews assist 2 hikers stranded in Beus Canyon area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County search and rescue crews assisted two stranded hikers in the Beus Canyon area of Ogden Tuesday.

Weber area dispatch received a 911 call from the hikers in the late afternoon, said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

“The two hikers stated that they had hiked off trail and became stranded in a cliff area. Due to snow and ice, they could not make it safely back down to the Beus Canyon Trail.”

Crews responded with two climb teams and a drone team to the Beus Canyon Trailhead.

“The drone was able to locate the two hikers quickly near the top of the canyon,” the post said. “Both climb teams had to navigate up very steep slopes to make it to the hikers. Once the climb teams made it to the hikers, both were evaluated and warmed up.”

Due to some mild hypothermia, the Department of Public Safety helicopter responded and hoisted both hikers to the trailhead. Once at the trailhead both hikers were treated by Ogden Fire Department, warmed up, and released with no major injuries.

“Both hikers were prepared with the proper gear and simply got into a situation where they could not get out safely and called for help,” the post said. “We would like to thank the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Police Department for their assistance with this incident.”