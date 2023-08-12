Weber County crews deal with semi rollover in ‘normal spot’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck rolled over Friday in Weber County in the area where officials have come to expect accidents.

“Another day, another semi rollover, in the unfortunately ‘normal spot,’ I-84 westbound before the power plant,” says a post issued by the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“The last rollover was just 17 days ago. This one was carrying wire spools, luckily NO HAZMAT, but one of these days we may not be so lucky.”

The social media post praised Utah Highway Patrol, which “was of course great in keeping our scene safe with five troopers on the scene. Timely info from Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District kept us informed as we responded.”

Photo Mountain Green Fire District

The canyon is where three counties come together, so assets from all three responded, the statement says.

“Weber Fire District Engine 64, South Weber Fire Department Ambulance 1 & Paramedic 1, and Mountain Green Fire Engine 131. Firefighters checked the driver who had self extricated through the windshield; he had no injuries.

“We spread absorbent on the leaking fuel and oil, and examined the cargo to ensure there were no other potential dangers. Fire units cleared in about 30 minutes, it took about 2 1/2 hours for the recovery company to clean up the scene and right the truck.”