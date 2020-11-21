Weber County Jail inmate dies by suicide

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office on Friday reported an in-custody death at the Weber County Correctional Facility.

The death occurred on Thursday at about 11 p.m., WCSO said in a news release on Facebook.

The deceased individual was found hanging in his cell, and the case is under investigation by the Weber County Attorney’s Office, the news release said.

“The individual that has passed away has been struggling with mental health issues and we have been working diligently to provide help, including in house resources through contracted medical and mental health providers as well as sending the individual out of the facility for help,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“Members of the medical staff had seen the individual a couple of hours before the incident and commented that the individual appeared to be doing much better. The individual was observed by staff and appeared to be ok approximately 30 minutes prior to the incident,” the news release said.

Officials are in the process of notifying the family of the deceased, and no further information is being released at this time.

“We will be working to provide resources and counseling services for the individual’s family, staff members and the inmates impacted by this event,” the news release continues.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family and we would like to personally express our sincerest appreciation to all staff involved for their willingness to work in such a challenging environment and their ability to perform their duties in such a professional manner.”

Editor’s note: For anyone who may be considering suicide, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at the National Suicide Hotline. To talk with a mental health expert, call 1-800-273-8255.