Teen fatally wounded in early morning shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Alex Street.

Detective Kevin Mallory, with the Unified Police Department, said neighbors called police at about 1:11 a.m. to report a commotion in the area of 5155 S. Alex St. (4280 West).

When officers arrived, they found that a 15-year-old boy had succumbed to a gunshot wound, Mallory told Gephardt Daily.

Several people were in the home, and detectives are in the process of interviewing them; however, it’s too early in the investigation to know exactly what precipitated the shooting or who may have witnessed the incident, he said.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.